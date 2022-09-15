Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lutine Bell to be rung in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III

Lloyds of London will mark the monarch’s death and the start of the King’s reign.

Helen William
Thursday 15 September 2022 11:30
The Lutine Bell will be rung for the Queen and Charles (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Lutine Bell will be rung for the Queen and Charles (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lloyds of London is to sound the Lutine Bell to mark the death of the Queen and the reign of Britain’s new King.

A single ring of the historic bell will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II and start the ceremony at the central London headquarters of the insurance and reinsurance marketplace.

The bell will also be rung twice to acclaim the new King Charles III and will bring Thursday’s ceremony in the underwriting room to an end.

A spokesman said the ceremony – which is open to Lloyd’s passholders, including members of the Lloyd’s market and employees of the Corporation of Lloyd’s – will provide a chance for people to come together to remember the Queen and express support for the new King.

The Lutine Bell on the underwriting floor of the Lloyd’s Building in London (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

The bell, which is now only rung rarely, was salvaged from HMS Lutine, whose shipwreck in 1799 was one of Lloyd’s largest and most famous claims, cementing its reputation for being able to settle any claim.

The Lloyd’s building, the underwriting room and all global offices will close for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Lloyd’s chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said: “Our thoughts remain with the royal household at this sad time.

“We were fortunate to host Her Majesty at Lloyd’s on a number of occasions during her reign and all who were there cherish the memory of those visits.

“In recent years we have worked alongside His Majesty King Charles in support of his Sustainable Markets Initiative and look forward to continuing our close association with this important work to create a more sustainable world.”

The union flag at Lloyd’s will fly at half-mast  until after the funeral.

A book of condolence has been placed in the underwriting room.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in