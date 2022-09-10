Jump to content
Proclamation of the new King from Accession Council in full

Charles was formally announced as the new King at the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday.

PA Reporter
Saturday 10 September 2022 10:38
Members of the Privy Council gather in the Throne Room for the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Here is the proclamation of Charles as King at the Accession Council in full:

“Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late Sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

“We, therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council, and representatives of the realms and territories, aldermen, and citizens of London and others, do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and of his other realms and territories, King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God, by whom kings and queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.

“God save the King.”

