Tiaras and pageantry for Charles’ first King’s Speech

You cannot get too dressed up for the State Opening of Parliament – the fancier the better.

Among a sea of red-robed peers were glittery dresses, twinkling tiaras and fabulous fascinators as full pomp and ceremony returned for Charles’ first King’s Speech.

Foreign dignitaries in suits sat on red benches to the right of the thrones, wigged members of the judiciary sat in front of the thrones, while peers of all parties mixed with each other and guests, including members of the royal family.

Many of those with roles in the event wore special ceremonial garb, bearing names like Rouge Dragon Pursuivant, Arundel Herald Extraordinary, Clarenceux King of Arms and Bluemantle Pursuivant.

The King, in full military uniform, and the Queen, in a long ivory dress, arrived at Sovereign’s Entrance in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Their arrival was broadcast on TV screens to those waiting in the Lords chamber.

They walked up the steps to the Robing Room, where they put on their robes and the King put on the Imperial State Crown which had been carried there by the Lord Great Chamberlain, Lord Carrington.

The King and Queen entered the Lords chamber through separate doors with young pageboys holding their trains, one of whom wore a medal on his suit jacket.

At 11.30am they took their seats on thrones side by side, demonstrating Charles’ commitment to Camilla being beside him throughout his reign.

Leader of the House of Lords, Lord True, carried in the Cap of Maintenance and stood to the right of the thrones, while Marshal of the Royal Air Force and independent crossbench peer Lord Stirrup held the Sword of State and stood to the left of the King and Queen.

The room was silent as Black Rod was sent to summon the Commons Speaker and MPs to the Lords chamber.

When they arrived the Lord High Chancellor, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, bowed to the King and presented him with the King’s Speech outlining the Government’s legislative agenda.

Mr Chalk then walked backwards down the steps from the throne, as is traditional.

The King began by paying tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “It is mindful of a legacy of service and devotion to this country set by my beloved mother, the late Queen, that I deliver this, the first King’s Speech in over 70 years.”

He then delivered an 11-and-a-half-minute speech in a measured voice, setting out the Government’s proposed agenda for the forthcoming parliamentary session.

Looking on was the King’s sister, the Princess Royal, as Gold Stick in Waiting, his personal bodyguard, reprising the role she held at his coronation.

Watching from the other end of the chamber was Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and many other MPs.

The carefully orchestrated ceremony was only disturbed briefly by a mobile phone going off near the end of the speech.

After laying out the Government’s intentions, the King gave an insight into his own diary, saying: “I look forward to welcoming his excellency the President of the Republic of Korea and Mrs Kim Keon-hee for a state visit later this month.”

With that, the King and Queen left MPs and peers to debate the contents of the Speech later today.

As people dispersed, Lords staff were poised to move the benches back to their normal layout for peers to return to their duty scrutinising the Government.