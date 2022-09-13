In Pictures: Queen back at Palace for one last time after fond Scottish farewell
Elizabeth II died in Scotland and was mourned in Edinburgh before returning to London for further rites and, finally, burial in Windsor.
Thousands turned out to see the Queen’s coffin return to Buckingham Palace following her death and subsequent ceremonies in Scotland.
The late monarch’s coffin was transported to the London landmark by plane and hearse after spending the night in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
After landing at RAF Northolt, the convoy including the hearse was watched by thousands who defied the rain to see the long-serving Queen make her last of many return journeys to the Palace.
Some brandished mobile phones as the vehicles wended their way through the capital’s streets.
The flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt had been monitored by millions on Flightradar24.com.
When she arrived at the north London base, her coffin was transferred to a specially designed hearse.
Earlier the Queen had been taken through the streets of Edinburgh to the airport and past the landmark castle for the final time.
Many lined the route before she left Scottish soil.
