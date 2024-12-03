Farage dismisses suggestion Musk could donate £78m to Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nigel Farage has dismissed reports that American tech billionaire Elon Musk could donate millions of pounds to his political party Reform UK.

The owner of Tesla and X – the social media site formerly known as Twitter – is reportedly considering giving 100 million US dollars to Mr Farage.

The sum is equivalent to £78 million, and could pave the way for a huge upset in the British political landscape.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM, Mr Farage said “nothing of the kind” had been discussed by him and Mr Musk.

I want to make it clear whilst even a fraction of that money could make a massive difference to our operations, it is purely theoretical Nigel Farage, Reform UK

He added: “Certainly, it leads us into a big debate about the funding of political parties and how we should do things. But I want to make it clear whilst even a fraction of that money could make a massive difference to our operations, it is purely theoretical.”

Reports of the massive cash transfer were first aired in The Times newspaper over the weekend, attributed to claims by Conservative party officials and leading businessmen.

The newspaper also suggested that if the donation did materialise, it would come via the British arm of X, allowing Mr Musk to circumvent rules about foreign donations to a political party.

The Reform leader described himself as a “huge admirer of Elon Musk”, but had “never solicited a donation from him, and one has never been offered”.

He did, however, signal he would be willing to accept the donation if it was put on the table.

He told the BBC: “Would I accept money, given that we’re up against two big parties who are very heavily funded, and we scrape by mostly on our burgeoning membership fees? Yes, of course, I’d accept money.”

Despite Mr Farage’s dismissal of the story, Reform’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, was less definitive, telling LBC: “Let’s wait and see.”

Mr Musk’s relationship with Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has taken a sour turn in recent months, with the tech billionaire giving his backing to a petition calling for another general election, and criticising many Labour policies.

The X owner has been nominated for a job in Donald Trump’s incoming US administration overseeing efforts to cut government expenditure deemed wasteful.