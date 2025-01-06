What the papers say – January 6
A wide range of stories adorn the front pages.
Elon Musk is among the topics covered by the nation’s papers on Monday.
The Telegraph and The Guardian lead with Mr Musk calling on Reform UK to replace Nigel Farage as the party’s leader.
Meanwhile, The Times and The Independent lead with Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to slash NHS waiting lists.
Staying with Labour, the i says the party is set to drop its 2035 ban on new gas boilers.
The Daily Mail leads with calls for law changes after a rise in e-scooter collisions.
Migrant Channel crossings are expected to soar in 2025, experts have told the Daily Express.
Metro carries a story on a 32-year-old woman who became cancer-free following Britain’s first liver transplant to treat advanced bowel cancer.
The Financial Times leads with Wall Street in the US preparing for a listings rush amid buoyant financial markets.
And the Daily Star says a million British workers will take a sick day on Monday due to the wintry weather.