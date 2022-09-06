Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Elton John’s 1992 Bentley Continental R heads to auction

Classic Bentley uses a 6.75-litre V8 engine.

Jack Evans
Tuesday 06 September 2022 10:48
The Bentley was bought by Sir Elton in 1992
The Bentley was bought by Sir Elton in 1992

A Bentley Continental R formerly owned by singer Sir Elton John is heading under the hammer at auction.

The 1992 Bentley uses a 6.75-litre V8 engine and has ‘unblemished looks’ according to Car and Classic, which is auctioning off the luxury model. The auction starts today (September 6) and will run until Tuesday, September 13.

The interior houses a special speaker setup (Car and Classic)

Sir Elton bought the Bentley in August 1992 via his management company William A Bong Limited. After keeping it for four years, it was sold to its current owner, who has held on to it until now. It features a high-quality interior with leather applied to nearly all areas, while its factory-fitted alloy wheels are shod in new Michelin tyres. It comes with paperwork showing Sir Elton John’s management company name and a factory service book ‘brimming’ with stamps, according to Car and Classic.

Recent receipts cover all manner of repairs, such as window seals, the ignition switch and a door lock. In 2002, the gearbox was replaced under warranty, too. Though photographed with the registration ’55 VV’, the Bentley will return to its original plate K93 UPE when sold.

Recommended

The Continental comes on factory-fitted alloys with new tyres (Car and Classic)

The Continental R also incorporates a fully upgraded audio system, with 14 MB Quart speakers hidden around the cabin. Behind a panel in the boot sit a trio of amplifiers that power the speakers, ensuring the best possible audio quality.

Chris Pollitt, Car & Classic Head of Editorial, said: “This Continental R encapsulates the two essential elements in Sir Elton’s life.

“The music legend is well known for his love of interesting cars and it is befitting of such a vehicle and original owner that music would not come through any ordinary audio system.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in