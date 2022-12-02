Elton John marks World Aids Day with charity message ‘no one left behind’
The British musician shared details of a new project in partnership with supermarket chain Walmart to help fight the virus in the US.
Sir Elton John has marked World Aids Day by emphasising his charity foundation’s message that “no one gets left behind”.
The British musician shared details of a new project in partnership with US supermarket chain Walmart to train pharmacists and advance efforts to end HIV in the US.
The Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF) is a non-profit organisation, established by Sir Elton in 1992 in the US and 1993 in the UK.
It works to support innovative HIV prevention, education programs, direct care and support services to people living with the virus.
“This World Aids Day, it’s more important than ever to amplify @ejaf’s message of ‘no one gets left behind,’” Sir Elton wrote on Instagram.
“It’s a message that rings true throughout the work we’re doing with @Walmart, and today we’re announcing our new Pharmacist training programme in collaboration with @dukehealth to advance our efforts to end HIV in the United States.”
The new training programme will equip Walmart pharmacists with the tools they need to deliver “informed, compassionate care” to those seeking HIV testing, prevention and treatment information, the musician added.
Other organisations marking World Aids Day included the Gates Foundation, started by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, which recommitted to fighting the virus.
“This #WorldAIDSDay, we must recommit and continue to work together to protect hard-won gains and support countries in their efforts to revitalize and sustain the fight against HIV and AIDS,” the foundation wrote online.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.