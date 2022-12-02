Elton John marks World Aids Day with charity message ‘no one left behind’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Elton John has marked World Aids Day by emphasising his charity foundation’s message that “no one gets left behind”.

The British musician shared details of a new project in partnership with US supermarket chain Walmart to train pharmacists and advance efforts to end HIV in the US.

The Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF) is a non-profit organisation, established by Sir Elton in 1992 in the US and 1993 in the UK.

It works to support innovative HIV prevention, education programs, direct care and support services to people living with the virus.

“This World Aids Day, it’s more important than ever to amplify @ejaf’s message of ‘no one gets left behind,’” Sir Elton wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a message that rings true throughout the work we’re doing with @Walmart, and today we’re announcing our new Pharmacist training programme in collaboration with @dukehealth to advance our efforts to end HIV in the United States.”

The new training programme will equip Walmart pharmacists with the tools they need to deliver “informed, compassionate care” to those seeking HIV testing, prevention and treatment information, the musician added.

Other organisations marking World Aids Day included the Gates Foundation, started by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, which recommitted to fighting the virus.

“This #WorldAIDSDay, we must recommit and continue to work together to protect hard-won gains and support countries in their efforts to revitalize and sustain the fight against HIV and AIDS,” the foundation wrote online.