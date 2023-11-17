Meghan Markle leads stars arriving at Power of Women event in US

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has attended a star-studded ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of women in entertainment.

Meghan Markle posed on the red carpet wearing a camel, off-the-shoulder dress paired with a slicked bun at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, alongside stars including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan.

Her arrival follows the launch of the final series of Netflix’s The Crown, which focuses on the death of her mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

It also comes after royal writer Omid Scobie made claims about her husband, the Duke of Sussex, ahead of the publication of his new book Endgame.

Meghan’s arrival came alongside a host of stars and this year’s honorees, including British actress Mulligan and US singer-songwriter Eilish – who will perform What Was I Made For?, from hit film Barbie, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish was sporting a black hair-do with dyed red roots, paired with a black blazer ensemble and a matching headscarf, while Saltburn star Mulligan opted for a black off-the-shoulder dress with a short bob haircut.

Mulligan posed with British actress Emily Blunt wearing a white sparkly number with feathered sleeves, who said she “cry-wept” at Mulligan’s performance in Maestro which she also described as “one of the best things” she’d ever seen.

Similarly, on the red carpet Mulligan said she “worships” Barbie star Robbie, who was styling a black off-the-shoulder dress paired with a classic red lip.

Speaking about her production company following the end of the Sag-Aftra US actors’ strike, Robbie said: “I don’t have much of a voice right now but we really believe (in) people with original ideas and original voices, people like Emerald (Fennell) with Saltburn and Greta (Gerwig) with Barbie.

“They are both such visionary directors with such original voices and they had such an original take on the story they wanted to tell and committing to that on the side of it coming out can seem scary but when you do, amazing things happen.”

The red carpet also saw singer-songwriter and actress Dua Lipa styling a red silk strappy dress with a bow.

Speaking about her work on the Argylle film, she said: “No music for this one, just focusing on the acting.

“I had the most fun, honestly being on a motorcycle doing all the stunts, it was just so much fun and working with Henry (Cavill) was amazing and Matthew (Vaughn) is just such a great director so I really thoroughly enjoyed that experience.”