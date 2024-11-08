Boris Johnson says Emily Maitlis descended ‘into madness’ during US election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Boris Johnson has said broadcaster Emily Maitlis was getting “pretty revved up” during their Channel 4 coverage of the US election, before he left the panel unexpectedly.

The former prime minister claimed he was replaced on the panel because he had to catch a flight from Washington to London, after co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy told viewers he was “fired” for plugging his new memoir throughout the broadcast.

“I had the great privilege of spending US election night with Emily Maitlis as she began her gradual descent into madness,” Mr Johnson said in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Unfortunately, I had to leave the Channel 4 studio early – to catch a plane back from Washington to London.

“So I missed the bit where those swing states began turning Republican red, and when Emily apparently started swearing in frustration.

“But I could already see that she was getting pretty revved up.”

During the broadcast, the pair butted heads when Maitlis asked if Mr Johnson was planning to follow in Mr Trump’s footsteps regarding a political comeback, to which he suggested the answer was contained in his new memoir titled Unleashed.

Maitlis told him: “We are not all going to read your book, so just tell us, do you want to have a political comeback… You can’t actually answer a single question.”

The former prime minister responded: “By the way Emily I’ve answered all your questions all night. Currently I am blissfully engaged promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good book stores.”

After being challenged, Mr Johnson claimed: “Here is Channel 4 news, run by Ian Katz, sitting here doing the same old stunt that you tried in 2004 taking a massively skewed approach to a US election.

“I’m not standing for election here.”

The broadcast also saw Stormy Daniels, the woman at the centre of Mr Trump’s hush money trial following an affair, ask Mr Johnson: “Would you leave your daughter alone with Donald Trump?” after he had described their friendship.

“I don’t see why not… yes,” Mr Johnson said at the time, describing his experience of Mr Trump as “courteous” and “polite”.

On reflection in his newspaper column, Mr Johnson wrote: “Having thought about it I should say that I would certainly be a bit worried about leaving the President-elect alone with some of my progeny – but only out of concern for the personal safety of Donald Trump.”

A representative for Maitlis has been contacted for comment.