Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thornberry apologises after busting herself for speeding

The shadow attorney general posted a picture of herself driving on the motorway at 81mph.

Gavin Cordon
Sunday 02 October 2022 16:04
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry has apologised after posting a picture of herself speeding on a motorway at 81mph.

The Mail on Sunday said the shadow attorney general uploaded the photograph, taken by a backseat passenger, of her driving a Toyota Prius in the middle lane of the motorway.

Alongside it on her Instagram account she wrote “On my way to Labour Conference” – which was taking place in Liverpool – adding that she was “choosing a Labour Students disco playlist”.

She apologises unreservedly for this fleeting and totally unwitting moment

Spokesman for Emily Thornberry

She apparently failed to spot that the car’s digital speedometer could be seen in the shot registering 81mph, when the legal limit on motorways is 70mph.

Recommended

The image has apparently since been taken down.

Her spokesman said: “She is well aware that the speed limits are set where they are for a reason, and she apologises unreservedly for this fleeting and totally unwitting moment when she exceeded them on the drive to Liverpool.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in