Duchess of Edinburgh cheers historic win for women’s cycling trio

Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell broke the world record three times to secure Britain’s first ever Olympic medal in the event.

Ellie Ng
Tuesday 06 August 2024 13:21
The Duchess of Edinburgh beamed over the historic win (David Davies/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh beamed over the historic win (David Davies/PA)

The royal family have congratulated Team GB’s women’s team sprint trio for breaking world records and speeding their way to a historic Olympic gold, sharing a video of the Duchess of Edinburgh cheering in the stands.

Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell broke the world record three times to secure Britain’s first ever Olympic medal in the event.

Among those watching at the velodrome was Sophie, who is patron of the British Cycling Federation.

Alongside a congratulatory message, the royal family’s account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video of the beaming duchess celebrating the trio’s success with hugs and applause.

“A huge congratulations to @EmmaFinucane123, @SophieECapewell and @katymarch from your very proud Patron!” it said.

The post also contained a checklist with ticks beside “World Record”, “Olympic Gold” and “A first for @TeamGB”.

Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell claimed the first ever Olympic medal for Britain in the women’s team sprint (David Davies/PA)
Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell claimed the first ever Olympic medal for Britain in the women's team sprint (David Davies/PA)

Team GB BMX star Beth Shriever, who is good friends with Finucane, posted on a story to Instagram saying: “Magic! GOLD FOR THE GIRLS AHHHHH”.

Meanwhile Capewell’s sister Emily took to social media to say: “Proud is an understatement.

“What an unbelievable achievement. @sophieecapewell – golden girl.

“Soak it all in, you’re an Olympic champion!”

