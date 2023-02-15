Epsom College deaths: family tribute to ‘inseparable’ headteacher and daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A headteacher and her seven-year-old daughter who were killed earlier this month will remain inseparable in death as they were in life, their family has said.

Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie are believed to have been murdered by husband and father George Pattison before he took his own life on February 5.

The three were found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey after Mrs Pattison, 45, made a distressed call to her sister.

On Wednesday, relatives of Mrs Pattison and Lettie released a tribute statement through Surrey Police, that said: “To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.

“She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie’s universe. The Epsom College Community had become part of that universe for them both.

“Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma’s pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

“The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.

“Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last 11 days we’ve noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink.”

Surrey Police has still not revealed details of how the family died, but a firearm that was legally registered to 39-year-old Mr Pattison was found at the scene.

He was in contact with police days before the tragedy about changing the address on his licence after the family moved onto school grounds, but no concerns appear to have been raised about a gun and ammunition being kept at his home.

It has been reported that live ammunition is not kept at the school rifle range.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided not to investigate the force’s handling of the matter.

The family’s statement also thanked well-wishers for their messages of support.

It said: “We, the family of Emma and Lettie, would like to express our deepest, heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming support we have received over the past 11 days. Thank you to the immeasurable number of people and institutions who have written messages, sent flowers, paid tributes, held vigils or otherwise taken time to remember Emma and Lettie.

“We would like to thank Surrey Police for their sensitive and thorough handling of the on-going investigation into this horrendous tragedy and to the Epsom College Community, Croydon High and Danes Hill schools for their invaluable support. Thank you also to the media who have, largely, respected our privacy at this difficult time: we ask that they continue to do so.”