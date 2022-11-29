Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tennis star Emma Raducanu to collect her MBE

She was the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 29 November 2022 00:56
Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is to collect her MBE on Tuesday (Zuma/PA)
Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is to collect her MBE on Tuesday (Zuma/PA)
(PA Media)

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is to collect her MBE on Tuesday.

She was awarded the honour after an incredible US Open victory in 2021, making her the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, and the first qualifier of any nationality to do so.

The victory over Canadian – and fellow teenager – Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 at Flushing Meadows came when she was just 18 years old.

She is due to collect her award, given for services to tennis, at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Isaac Julien, the Turner prize-nominated artist and filmmaker, is also set to collect his knighthood for services to diversity and inclusion in art.

Recommended

Former footballer Gary Bennett whose work with the Show Racism The Red Card group is among the other MBE recipients, along with former Test cricketer Hugh Morris. The batsman has been awarded an MBE for services to cricket and charity.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in