In Pictures: Armistice Day marked with two-minute silence

The country fell silent at 11am to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Pa
Friday 11 November 2022 12:35
A ceremony at Lloyd’s of London to mark Armistice Day (Victoria Jones/PA)
A ceremony at Lloyd's of London to mark Armistice Day (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

A two-minute silence has been observed across the nation to mark Armistice Day.

The country fell silent at 11am on the anniversary of the end of the First World War to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day service in Staffordshire.

Poignant services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

Sir Keir Starmer bowed his head as he laid a wreath at the Euston war memorial. The Labour leader joined veterans and railway staff outside the central London station.

Commemorations took place in France, with President Emmanuel Macron laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris.

