In Pictures: Armistice Day marked with two-minute silence

A two-minute silence has been observed across the nation to mark Armistice Day.

The country fell silent at 11am on the anniversary of the end of the First World War to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day service in Staffordshire.

Poignant services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

Sir Keir Starmer bowed his head as he laid a wreath at the Euston war memorial. The Labour leader joined veterans and railway staff outside the central London station.

Commemorations took place in France, with President Emmanuel Macron laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris.