One in three young adults still unvaccinated in some of England’s biggest cities

Around one in three young adults in some of the biggest cities in England have still not received any doses of Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest.

Some 34.7% of 18 to 39-year-olds in Coventry are likely to be unvaccinated, along with 32.0% in Birmingham and 31.9% in Liverpool.

Take-up is only slightly better in other cities, with 30.1% of this age group in Nottingham estimated to be unjabbed, plus 27.6% in Newcastle and 26.6% in Manchester.

Analysis by the PA news agency of data published by NHS England suggests there are 18 local authorities in England where at least a quarter of young adults have yet to have a first dose of vaccine.

Not all of these areas are large towns and cities.

In Boston in Lincolnshire, 30.2% of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to be unvaccinated, while the figure for Runnymede in Surrey is 29.5%.

The figures are for vaccines delivered up to February 6.

They also show that take-up in many big cities has improved in the last two months, but at a slow pace.

The latest estimate for unvaccinated young adults in Coventry, 34.7%, is down from 36.4% on January 2 and 38.4% on December 5.

There has been a similar trend in Birmingham, where the current figure of 32.0% is down from 34.0% and 36.0% respectively.

A first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been available for all adults in England aged 18 and over since last summer.

Take-up of doses in the past few months is likely to have been affected by the high levels of infections across the country.

People are not able to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

This means many of those who had coronavirus during the recent Omicron-driven wave have only recently become eligible for either a first, second or booster dose.

These are the 18 local authorities in England where at least 25% of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as of February 6:Coventry 34.7%Birmingham 32.0%Liverpool 31.9%Welwyn Hatfield 31.2%Enfield 31.1%Boston 30.2%Nottingham 30.1%Canterbury 29.6%Runnymede 29.5%Barking & Dagenham 27.8%Islington 27.8%Newcastle upon Tyne 27.6%Manchester 26.6%Brighton & Hove 26.2%Thurrock 26.1%Sheffield 25.5%Wolverhampton 25.4%Camden 25.0%