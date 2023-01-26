Flu patients in hospitals in England down nearly two thirds since new year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of flu patients in hospitals in England has dropped by nearly two thirds since the start of the year, in the latest sign the winter wave of infections has peaked.

Covid-19 patient levels are also continuing to fall, though norovirus cases have risen slightly.

An average of 2,034 flu patients were in hospital beds each day last week, down 63% from the week to January 1, NHS data shows.

At this point last winter the average stood at just 36.

The sharp drop in flu levels comes after a surge in cases in the run-up to Christmas, which health experts described as the worst flu season for a decade.

There was an average of 141 flu patients in critical care beds last week, down from 336 at the start of the year.

Flu is one of a number of pressures the NHS has been facing this winter, along with bed shortages, delayed discharges of medically fit patients, and a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is now on a downwards path, however.

There were 5,632 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in England on January 18, a drop of 40% since January 1.

The figure peaked at 9,535 on December 29, but this was well below levels seen in previous waves.

The latest data also shows norovirus cases have increased slightly, with an average of 371 adult beds occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up week on week from 344 and twice as many as this time last year.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said that despite the improvements in flu and Covid-19 numbers, the NHS “remains under significant pressure” and “illnesses like flu and norovirus are still a very real concern.”

He continued: “NHS staff are working flat out to continue to provide the best care for our patients in the face of ongoing pressures.

“The public can also help us by using the most appropriate services for their condition – it is vital people continue to use 999 in an emergency, otherwise 111 online – and protecting themselves and their loved ones by getting their flu vaccination, and Covid jabs if eligible.”