England moves into top five in global rankings for science

England’s pupils have moved into the top five for science in international rankings.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), which tests children in Years 5 and 9 in science and maths, found England improved or maintained scores compared to the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

England has risen from 14th to fifth in secondary school science, and from 12th to fifth in primary school science, in the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement’s (IEA) study.

The study is based on tests which occur every four years, and more than 650,000 children aged between nine and 10 (Year 5) and between 13 and 14 (Year 9) in 64 countries participated in the cycle in 2023.

Countries in East Asia – including Singapore and South Korea – have continued to dominate the top positions in the league tables for science and maths.

An analysis of the TIMSS study concluded that England’s Year 5 pupils’ performance “remained stable” in mathematics and Year 9 pupils’ performance in maths had “improved” since the last study in 2019.

The report by University College London (UCL) Institute of Education (IoE) researchers said there were “significant increases” in England’s science scores in both year groups post-Covid.

It concluded: “Such outcomes in the wake of considerable disruption to education over the extended pandemic period of 2020 to 2022 reflect schools’ strong commitment to recovery.”

The analysis, published by the Department for Education (DfE), acknowledged that “schools have been working hard to recover from the pandemic” and organisations, such as the Primary Science Teaching Trust and the Primary Science Quality Mark, have invested in supporting science in recent years.

England has not been placed in the top five for secondary school science since 2007, and it was ranked fifth for primary school science in 2003.

But the performance of England’s Year 5 pupils in maths has not increased between TIMSS cycles for the first time in 2023, and researchers highlighted a “small but not significant” fall in the score.

In maths, England has slipped down by one place at primary level, from eighth to ninth, but in secondary has climbed the rankings from 13th to sixth since the last TIMSS study.

England’s “highest recorded” score for Year 9 pupils in maths was driven by the performance of higher attaining pupils and stagnation in the lower end of performance is “likely to be disproportionately borne by disadvantaged pupils”, according to researchers.

The tests in England were taken by more than 8,300 children in Years 5 and 9 in 267 schools between March and June 2023 as part of the global study.

Dr Jennie Golding, from UCL IoE and co-author of the analysis of England’s results, said: “Given that pupils in this cycle were tested just three years after the pandemic lockdowns started, we expected to see lower scores in England and indeed across most participating countries.

“The fact that pupils in England have maintained and even improved their scores is down to their hard work over the last few years and the determination and dedication of their teachers in supporting learning through prolonged, incredibly difficult circumstances.”

England came ahead of countries like Japan, Australia and Hong Kong in primary science, and also above Hong Kong in secondary science, in the latest international rankings.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “These encouraging results, placing England well above the international average, are testament to the incredible dedication of teachers and leaders in schools across the country.

“Their hard work, often in very trying circumstances and coming off the back of the pandemic, is inspirational and makes such a difference to the lives of children and young people.

“We should all be very grateful for their remarkable commitment to their pupils, which often goes unheralded, and the benefits this has for the whole of society.”

Internationally, the results showed a growing attainment gap between boys and girls in both year groups which researchers said had nearly closed in 2019.

In Year 5, boys scored higher in maths in 40 countries, with 17 reporting no difference and girls significantly outperforming boys only in South Africa.

In Year 9, boys scored higher in maths in 21 countries, with 17 reporting no difference and girls scoring higher in four.

Professor Mary Richardson, co-author of the analysis, said: “Whilst the results are positive overall, the data are showing that the attainment gap between boys and girls has increased again and this needs to be investigated further and addressed in order to ensure that girls are reaching their full potential.”

The TIMSS study, released on Wednesday, provides countries with comparable data on the performance of pupils between 2019 and 2023, as well long-term trends since the study began nearly 30 years ago.

School standards minister Catherine McKinnell said: “High and rising standards are at the heart of this Government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and ensure every child has the best life chances.

“To drive up standards in key subjects like maths, physics, chemistry and computing, we’re offering tax-free incentives of up to £31,000 to attract talented trainees to teaching.

“The Government’s independent curriculum and assessment review will also ensure children leave education ready for life, work and the future.”