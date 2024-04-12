Estimated declaration times for May 2 local, mayoral and police elections

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here is a list of the estimated declaration times for the local, mayoral and police & crime commissioner elections that are taking place in England and Wales on May 2.

The results of these elections are being declared over several days, starting on the night of Thursday May 2 and ending on Sunday May 5.

There are 107 councils holding elections in England, with around a third (34) currently expected to declare on the night of May 2, nearly two-thirds (68) expected to declare during the day on May 3, with four due on May 4 and one on May 5.

No mayoral results will be declared on the night of May 2.

The results of four of the 11 mayoral contests (East Midlands, North East, Tees Valley and York & North Yorkshire) will be declared during the day on May 3, while the rest – including London and the West Midlands – will be declared on May 4.

Of the results for the 37 police & crime commissioner elections across England and Wales, three will be declared on the night of May 2, 24 will be declared during the day on May 3, eight will be declared on May 4 and two will be declared on May 5.

Results of the London Assembly election will be declared on the afternoon of May 4, but exact timings for all the constituencies are currently unavailable.

The list is organised chronologically and is divided into four sections: overnight Thursday May 2 into Friday May 3; Friday May 3 daytime/evening; Saturday May 4; and Sunday May 5.

Within each section, the declaration times are broken down into the categories of councils, mayors and police & crime commissioners.

All timings are estimates based on information compiled by the PA news agency and are subject to change.

1. Overnight Thursday May 2 into Friday May 3

Councils:

– 1.30am May 3Hartlepool, Rochford, Sunderland

– 2amBolton, Gosport, Ipswich, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East Lincolnshire, South Tyneside, Wigan

– 2.30amChorley, Eastleigh, Fareham, Hart, Oldham, Portsmouth, Rushmoor, Southend-on-Sea

– 2.45amExeter

– 3amKingston-upon-Hull, Lincoln, Sefton, Tameside, Thurrock

– 3.15amReading

– 3.30amColchester, Gateshead, Harlow, Redditch, Stockport

– 4amPeterborough, Plymouth

– 4.30amSouthampton

– 8.30amWinchester

Police & crime commissioners:

– 1.30amCumbria

– 2.30amAvon & Somerset

– 3amLincolnshire

2. Friday May 3 daytime/evening

Councils:

– 12pmBlackburn with Darwen, Walsall

– 12.30pmBroxbourne, Havant

– 1pmCannock Chase, Castle Point, Manchester, Preston, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield

– 1.30pmBurnley, Sheffield, West Oxfordshire

– 2pmBasildon, Brentwood, Hyndburn, Knowsley, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Rossendale

– 2.30pmCrawley, Rochdale, Solihull

– 3pmBarnsley, Hastings, Kirklees, Maidstone, Three Rivers

– 3.30pmHalton, Milton Keynes, Sandwell, Trafford

– 4pmAdur, Bury, Calderdale, Cheltenham, Epping Forest, Pendle, St Albans, Swindon, Tamworth, Tunbridge Wells, Woking, Wokingham

– 4.30pmDudley, Leeds

– 5pmBasingstoke & Deane, Bradford, Cambridge, Coventry, Oxford, Rotherham, Runnymede, Tandridge, Worthing

– 5.30pmRugby, Wolverhampton, Worcester

– 5.45pmCherwell

– 6pmMole Valley, North Hertfordshire, Reigate & Banstead, Stevenage

– 6.30pmBristol, Elmbridge

– 7pmDorset, Wakefield

– 8pmWest Lancashire

– 10pmGloucester

Mayors:

– 12pmNorth East

– 12.30pmTees Valley

– 2pmEast Midlands

– 3pmYork & North Yorkshire

Police & crime commissioners:

– 1pmGwent, North Wales, Nottinghamshire

– 1.30pmHumberside

– 2pmCambridgeshire & Peterborough, Hampshire, Suffolk

– 3pmBedfordshire, Dyfed-Powys, Norfolk, Surrey

– 3.30pmLeicestershire

– 4pmEssex, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, South Wales, Staffordshire

– 4.30pmNorthumbria

– 5pmCleveland, Devon & Cornwall, Durham, Gloucestershire

– 6pmDerbyshire, West Mercia

3. Saturday May 4

Councils:

– 3pmNorwich

– 4pmNorth Tyneside, Stroud, Warrington

Mayors:

– 12pmLiverpool City Region

– 1.30pmLondon(Note: the local constituency results of the London mayoral election will be declared first, at each of the 14 counts across the capital. A formal announcement of the overall result will be made at City Hall later in the day. 1.30pm is an estimate of when the overall result is likely to have become clear from the constituency results, and is not an estimate of the time of the formal announcement at City Hall)

– 2pmSouth Yorkshire

– 3pmWest Midlands

– 3.15pmWest Yorkshire

– 4pmGreater Manchester

– 7pmSalford

Police & crime commissioners:

– 1pmHertfordshire

– 2pmThames Valley

– 2.30pmWarwickshire, West Midlands

– 3pmCheshire, Dorset

– 3.30pmMerseyside

– 4pmWiltshire

4. Sunday May 5

Councils:

– 5pmSalford

Police & crime commissioners:

– 3pmKent

– 3.30pmSussex