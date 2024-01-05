In Pictures: Heavy rain and rising rivers bring flooding misery
More than 1,000 properties across England have flooded this week.
Pa
Friday 05 January 2024 17:02
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England after heavy downpours this week.
Data from the Environment Agency shows almost every river in England to be exceptionally high, with some rivers reaching their highest flow on record.
