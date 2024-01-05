In Pictures: Heavy rain and rising rivers bring flooding misery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England after heavy downpours this week.

Data from the Environment Agency shows almost every river in England to be exceptionally high, with some rivers reaching their highest flow on record.

More than 1,000 properties across England have flooded this week, with many roads also affected.