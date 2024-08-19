Suspended pupils ‘more likely’ to be out of education, employment or training

Support truly

Young people who were suspended from secondary school are twice as likely to be out of education, employment or training in early adulthood than their peers, a report has suggested.

Pupils in England who are suspended at least once during secondary school are more likely to experience poor outcomes between the ages of 19 and 24, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has said.

The paper from the think tank, commissioned by charity Impetus, found that pupils suspended during secondary school are less likely to achieve Level 3 qualifications or attend university.

It comes after recent Government figures showed the number of pupil suspensions in England has reached a record high.

There were 786,961 suspensions in the 2022/23 academic year, compared with 578,280 in 2021/22 – a rise of 36%, according to the Department for Education (DfE) data.

The rise in suspensions – when a pupil is excluded from a school for a set period of time – comes amid warnings of challenging behaviour in classrooms following Covid-19.

The EPI research studied a cohort of 576,000 state school pupils in England who started Year 7 in 2006 and followed their time through secondary school into early adulthood up to the age of 24.

Approximately 16% of pupils were suspended at some point during secondary school, it said.

It found that pupils suspended at least once during secondary school were twice as likely to not be in sustained education, employment or training at 24 than their not-suspended peers.

They were 2.1 times as likely to not achieve Level 3 qualifications – which include A-levels – by the age of 19, and 1.6 times as likely to not attend higher education by 24, the report added.

The research concluded that pupils’ attainment at GCSE plays “a significant role” in the relationship between suspension and outcomes.

It said: “The link between suspension and outcomes in adulthood may be indirect, as suspended pupils have lower GCSE grades, on average, which may, in turn, limit access to further education opportunities.”

We should aim for lower exclusion levels not simply for the sake of it, but because it would be a sign of a more effective education system for pupils and teachers alike Carlie Goldsmith, Impetus

The findings have been published as pupils in England, Northern Ireland and Wales are due to find out their GCSE results on Thursday.

The think tank has called for early intervention to address the factors leading to suspension because inaction could lead to “long-term consequences” for the individual and “wider costs to society”.

The Government should consider conducting a programme of work which sets out how to best respond to the behaviour that led to suspensions, and it should develop the evidence base on what works to support pupils who experience multiple suspensions, the report said.

It added that more research is needed to understand the drivers of the recent rise in suspensions.

Allen Joseph, researcher in early years, inequalities and wellbeing at the EPI, said: “Our latest analysis shows that pupils who are suspended during secondary school are not only less likely to achieve good grades at GCSE but also tend to have poorer education, occupation, and health outcomes in adult life.

“Given these poor individual-level outcomes and wider societal costs, it is imperative that schools, colleges, and wider services are adequately resourced to address the circumstances and respond to the behaviour that resulted in the suspension.”

This is not only a personal tragedy for them but also a considerable challenge for schools Pepe Di’Iasio, Association of School and College Leaders

Carlie Goldsmith, senior policy advisor at Impetus, said: “Suspensions are sometimes necessary; however, given the long-term consequences for both the individual and to wider society, supporting pupils who are struggling to engage in mainstream education, and in particular making sure they achieve crucial GCSEs, must be a priority for Government.

“We should aim for lower exclusion levels not simply for the sake of it, but because it would be a sign of a more effective education system for pupils and teachers alike.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This analysis highlights a critical issue – pupils with behavioural challenges serious enough to result in being suspended are significantly less likely to achieve positive outcomes in education and life.

“This is not only a personal tragedy for them but also a considerable challenge for schools.”

The report highlights the urgent need for a shake-up in how schools handle behaviour with schools taking a proactive approach that prioritises pupils’ wellbeing Azmina Siddique, The Children's Society

He added: “No school ever wishes to suspend a pupil, and it is a measure taken only as a last resort.

“The new Government must provide the necessary support to schools to address behavioural problems before they reach this critical point.”

Azmina Siddique, policy and public affairs manager for risk and exploitation at The Children’s Society, said excluded children can be vulnerable to exploitation.

“Exclusions not only affect a child’s chance at a decent education and a good start in life, but they also cut them off from vital support networks, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

“Behavioural issues can often signal complex underlying problems which need to be tackled first. We believe exclusions should only be used as a last resort.

“The report highlights the urgent need for a shake-up in how schools handle behaviour with schools taking a proactive approach that prioritises pupils’ wellbeing.

“The government must step up with stronger guidelines for schools and more funding for early intervention services. Every child deserves the chance to stay in school, learn, and succeed.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “The recent figures on school suspensions are shocking, and show the massive scale of disruptive behaviour that has developed in schools across the country in recent years, harming the life chances of children.

“We are determined to get to grips with the causes of poor behaviour: we’ve already committed to providing access to specialist mental health professionals in every secondary school, introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school, and ensuring earlier intervention in mainstream schools for pupils with special needs.

“But we know poor behaviour can also be rooted in wider issues, which is why the Government is developing an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty led by a taskforce co-chaired by the Education Secretary so that we can break down the barriers to opportunity.”