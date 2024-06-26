Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England to face Slovakia in first knockout stage at Euro 2024

Slovakia are the third-placed team awaiting England in the last 16.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 June 2024 21:53
Gareth Southgate will prepare his England team to take on Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate will prepare his England team to take on Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

England will play Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s side topped Group C despite recording underwhelming draws against Denmark and Slovenia after winning their opener against Serbia.

That 1-0 triumph came in Gelsenkirchen, where the Euro 2020 runners-up will return this weekend to take on Francesco Calzona’s side.

Slovakia finished among the four best third-placed sides and were confirmed as England’s opponents upon the conclusion of the group stage on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Duda’s equaliser against Romania clinched Slovakia’s progression (Arne Dedert/AP)
Ondrej Duda’s equaliser against Romania clinched Slovakia’s progression (Arne Dedert/AP) (AP)

Calzona’s team finished on four points in Group E, where a 1-0 win against Belgium and 2-1 defeat to Ukraine was followed by Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Romania.

Slovakia are 45th in the FIFA world rankings – 40 spots below England.

England won 2-1 at Wembley in the last meeting between the sides in September 2017 during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The reverse fixture, in September 2016, was a 1-0 England victory in Sam Allardyce’s only game in charge of the national team.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in