The 55 education ‘cold spots’ earmarked for levelling up
Here are the regions in England where schools will be targeted for support.
The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.
Areas where education outcomes are weakest, including Rochdale the Isle of Wight and Walsall will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.
Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.
Here are the 55 “cold spots”:
BedfordBlackpoolBoltonBradfordBuryCambridgeshireCentral BedfordshireCornwallCounty DurhamCoventryDarlingtonDerbyDerbyshireDoncasterDorsetDudleyEast SussexHaltonHartlepoolIsle of WightKirkleesKnowsleyLeedsLincolnshireLiverpoolLutonManchesterMiddlesbroughNorfolkNorth NorthamptonshireNorth SomersetNorth YorkshireNottinghamNottinghamshireOldhamPeterboroughPlymouthPortsmouthRochdaleRotherhamSalfordSandwellSeftonSomersetSouth GloucestershireSouth TynesideSt HelensStoke-on-TrentSuffolkSunderlandSwindonTamesideWakefieldWalsallWirral
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.