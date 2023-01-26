Number of permanent GPs in England drops year on year for seventh month in a row

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of permanent GPs in England has dropped year on year for the seventh month in a row, new figures show.

There were 26,706 permanent qualified GPs working in England in December 2022, down 1.3% from 27,064 in December 2021, NHS Digital said.

It is the seventh consecutive month the number of family doctors has fallen year on year, including a similar drop of 1.3% in November.

The figures are the latest to suggest the start of a possible trend, though more data is needed to confirm whether the numbers are on a clear downwards path.

GP workforce statistics can fluctuate month to month, which is why year-on-year comparisons are a more reliable measure of long-term change.

The latest figures also show the proportion of GPs in England working full time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began nearly seven years ago.

Fewer than one in four (23%) qualified permanent GPs worked at least 37.5 hours a week in December 2022, while nearly seven in 10 (69%) worked between 15 and 37.5 hours.

In December last year, 24% of qualified permanent GPs worked full time, with 68% working between 15 and 37.5 hours a week, compared with 32% and 62% in December 2016.

The earliest data shows 33% of permanent GPs were working full time in September 2015.

All statistics are based on the number of full-time equivalent posts in the GP workforce, and do not include trainees or locums.

Separate NHS Digital data shows that GPs in England carried out 26.8 million appointments in December, 68% of which were face-to-face and 48% on the day they were booked.

This latest data shows that the core issue is very high demand and too few GPs Beccy Baird

Beccy Baird, senior fellow at The King’s Fund, said that while the data showed more new GPs were being trained than ever they will not reduce pressures on general practice until they are fully qualified.

She added: “These stats reveal the high level of demand for general practice appointments.

“This increasing need for appointments reflects a population that is growing, ageing and living longer, often with complex health needs and multiple conditions, meaning people require more appointments with their GP practice to stay well.

“Despite the fact GPs are working harder than ever before to deliver these record numbers of appointments, many patients continue to face challenges accessing their GP when they need them.

“These issues stem from chronic staff shortages and new workforce data released today highlights the significant shortfall in GPs in England.

“There has been much debate about whether reforming the model of general practice would resolve this crisis.

“Regardless of the model, this latest data shows that the core issue is very high demand and too few GPs.

“Addressing this should be a priority for Government if ministers want to make it easier for people to see their GP.”