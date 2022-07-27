Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Keir Starmer backs extra bank holiday if Lionesses win Euro 2022 final

The Labour leader backs a “day of celebration” if the Lionesses claim victory at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 27 July 2022 22:50
England will play in the final on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
England will play in the final on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

The country should get an extra bank holiday if England women’s national football team win in the Euros final, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader reportedly backs a “day of celebration” if the Lionesses claim victory at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

It comes after they beat Sweden, the highest-ranked team in the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

However, the Government has said while the country will cheer on the team against Germany, a Bank Holiday would be a “considerable” cost to the economy.

Sir Keir has backed calls for a bank holiday (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Speaking about calls for a Bank Holiday, Sir Keir told the Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement – one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

Sir Keir was at Tuesday’s match at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, with his wife Victoria.

Conservative former sports minister Tracey Crouch and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also reportedly backed the idea.

The Lionesses beat Sweden on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson was under pressure to give workers a bank holiday last summer had England’s men’s team won the Euro 2020 championship.

Mr Johnson speaking before the final against Italy, which ended in penalty heartbreak for the team, said granting a bank holiday would be “tempting fate”.

After the match on Tuesday he tweeted: “On to Wembley!

“A fantastic result for captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden.

“Come on England, bring it home.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.

Recommended

“The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening.

“We will certainly be celebrating their success. However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in