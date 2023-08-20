‘Football-mad’ England fans roar on Lionesses in World Cup final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Football-mad” England fans have packed into pubs, bars and fan parks in support of the Lionesses for their first ever World Cup final.

Although the Government has ruled out a bank holiday should the Lionesses win, millions of supporters up and down the country are set for huge celebrations if an England senior team win their first World Cup since 1966.

Supporters flocked to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off (BST), with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

The Lionesses booked their spot in the final against Spain after a comprehensive 3-1 victory over host nation Australia.

Ahead of the match, the King issued a rallying cry of “roar to victory” and the Prime Minister urged players to bring the trophy home, although neither is attending the game Down Under.

In semi-final goal scorer Lauren Hemp’s home town in Norfolk, fans said they were backing “our girl”, saying they were “football mad” ahead of the crunch game against Spain.

England men’s manager Gareth Southgate also wished good luck to the team, but admitted he had “no advice” to offer a team that has accomplished what his has not.

The Prince of Wales is facing a continued backlash over his decision not to attend the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame”, saying: “I will not have any bad words against the royal family.

“However this should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot, after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

No senior member of the British royal family is attending the match, but Queen Letizia of Spain will be there with her 16-year-old daughter Ifanta Sofia in order to show her country’s commitment to national football.

Heir to the throne William apologised to the Lionesses for not being there in a video message on Saturday.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the Prince of Wales is “disappointed” not to attend the Women’s World Cup final, as she defended William and the Prime Minister from criticism that they have not travelled.

Pre-match commentary blared out as young girls in England shirts took their seats at North Walsham Town FC in Hemp’s home town ahead of kick-off.

Angela Fitter, 71, of Norwich, said: “I’m excited, really excited. I’ve got a feeling they’re going to win.”

She then started to sing: “It’s coming home!”

Ms Fitter said she had four girls and “they’re all football mad”.

Kelly Hearne, 50, of North Walsham, said: “I can’t wait, I’m really excited.

“It’s such an inspiration for all girls.”

England’s 3-1 semi-final victory over co-host Australia on Wednesday was the most-watched game of the tournament, but the final is set to be viewed by millions more.

A peak of 11.5 million people watched the semi-final in Australia, while in England a high of 7.3 million fans saw the game on BBC One on a working day.

Public screenings are set to take place at locations such as Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, east London – which could accommodate around 12,500 supporters for the game.

MPs called on the authorities to ignore instances of publicans serving outside of their usual Sunday hours, after warnings that licensing rules may leave some venues unable to serve pints or open early for excited fans on the day.

On Thursday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.”

In Cornwall, the local council and police announced they would not take enforcement action for early opening during the big match.

In pubs, bars and fan parks across the country, many supporters donned England flag face paint and wore England shirts to show their support for the team.

At Victoria Park in the Tower Hamlets area of London, Rakhi Pandya, 45, brought her three west Highland terriers to the public screening, and told the PA news agency: “I don’t think I would have come down if it was the men’s, to be honest with you.”

Elliot Wing also follows the England men’s games and tries to go to their matches, but he believes the atmosphere is “much better” at Lionesses games.

Also speaking at Victoria Park, the 27-year-old said: “I think they have got a better chance than the men.”