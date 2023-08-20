What the papers say – August 20

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Excitement about England’s chances of winning the Women’s World Cup final fills Sunday’s front pages.

The King’s message, urging the Lionesses to “roar to victory” is the focus of The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror says the nation will roar on the team to play the game of their lives with the headline “Lioness we can”.

England captain Millie Bright’s quote that the Lionesses need to play the “game of our lives” also makes the splash of the Sunday People.

While the Daily Star Sunday predicts 30 million pints will be drunk by football fans watching the match and some will be too hungover to work on Monday.

The Observer leads with a call for Countess of Chester Hospital bosses to be investigated for possible corporate manslaughter from Dr Dewi Evans, the prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby murder trial.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that doctors have called for hospital administrators to be held accountable to a regulator similar to the General Medical Council after chances were missed to prevent Letby from killing babies in her care.

And the Independent reports that the families of Letby’s victims have called for a full public inquiry into her crimes rather than the independent probe announced by the Government.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports claims that the EU wants to prolong the migrant boats crisis as a punishment for Brexit.