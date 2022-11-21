Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fall in traffic as England fans work from home to watch World Cup opener

Road congestion was down in several cities on Monday morning.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 21 November 2022 10:58
Traffic levels were down in several cities on Monday morning as many England fans worked from home to watch the team’s World Cup opener (Joe Giddens/PA)
Traffic levels were down in several cities on Monday morning as many England fans worked from home to watch the team’s World Cup opener (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Traffic levels were down in several cities on Monday morning as many England fans worked from home to watch the team’s World Cup opener.

Location technology company TomTom told the PA news agency the level of road congestion in London at 8am was 67%, down from 75% at the same time last week.

Other cities with lighter traffic included Birmingham (down from 73% to 59%) and Manchester (down from 73% to 69%).

Congestion in Sheffield was unchanged at 55% while there was a slight increase in Liverpool (from 54% to 55%).

The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

Recommended

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran, kicking off at 1pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in