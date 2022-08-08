Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South-east England clocks up most days with little or no rain since 1976

There have been 23 days since July 1 when no rainfall has been recorded at all.

Ian Jones
Monday 08 August 2022 13:44
A dried-up lake in Wanstead Park, north-east London, on August 8 2022 (Stefan Rousseau)
A dried-up lake in Wanstead Park, north-east London, on August 8 2022 (Stefan Rousseau)
(PA Wire)

South-east England has clocked up the most number of days of the year with little or no rain since 1976, new analysis shows.

The region recorded 144 days with average rainfall of less than 0.5mm between January 1 and August 6.

This is just ahead of the 143 days recorded in the equivalent period in 1996.

It is also the highest number for the period since 1976, which saw 166 days of little or no rain up to August 6.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using the latest available Met Office data.

Recommended

(PA Graphics)

The data shows that between July 1 and August 6 this year, south-east England has experienced only two days where average rainfall has not been below 0.5mm: July 20 (1.1mm) and July 22 (1.0mm).

Of the 144 days since the start of the year with rainfall below 0.5mm, 57 have seen no rain at all.

And 23 of these days of zero rainfall have occurred since July 1.

In 1976, south-east England ended up enduring a total of 187 days of little or no rain between the start of the year and the end of August.

This was the equivalent of around three-quarters of the entire eight-month period.

There is no chance of 2022 beating this number, as there aren’t enough days left in August to catch up.

But the gap may start to close in the autumn.

Recommended

September 1976 brought an abrupt change in the UK’s weather, with heavy rain in many areas and some flash flooding.

If this September remains as dry as previous months, and the trend continues even later into the year, 2022 may see south-east England experience the most number of days of little or no rain for more than half a century.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in