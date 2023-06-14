In Pictures: UK swelters as hot weather continues – for now

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As warm temperatures were forecast to remain across the UK for the rest of the week, people took advantage of the sunny weather while animals sought out ways to keep cool.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the mid to high 20s for much of England over the next few days, with London expected to reach a high of 28C and Manchester likely to see a top temperature of 27C.

People flocked to lakes and waterways to enjoy the warm weather, although it was expected give way to “thundery and unstable” conditions, and even hail, on Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said that while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions of the country will drop below the threshold for a heatwave, defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.