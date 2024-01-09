More than 100 flood warnings in place as UK shivers through cold morning

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 100 flood warnings remain in place following last week’s Storm Henk deluge as large parts of the UK endured a cold, frosty morning.

The Environment Agency (EA) said 126 flood warnings remain in England where flooding is expected, including a flood warning on the River Thames southwest of London in Wraysbury.

The EA says flooding of property and roads was expected around Friary Road, The Embankment, Ousley Road and Riverside areas.

The majority of flood warnings are in the south of England and the Midlands, particularly through Reading, Slough, Oxford, Salisbury and further north in Cheltenham and Peterborough.

There are also 136 flood alerts in place throughout the same areas where flooding is possible.

It comes as a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales expired at 3am on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office said there would be snow flurries throughout Monday evening affecting parts of England’s south into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that not much of the snow appeared to have settled, with some areas seeing a “dusting of maybe one centimetre or two of snow”.

He said Tuesday would be drier with limited snowfall, apart from some wintry showers in Cornwall.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re not expecting much in the way of further snowfall on Tuesday. In actual fact, it will be much sunnier than today, particularly in the south compared to Monday.”

Mr Morgan said a blast of cold air coming down from the north, mostly affecting Scotland, was likely to bring more cold conditions over the weekend with some snow showers.

Temperatures dropped as low as -1C in Birmingham, 0C in Glasgow and 1C in London overnight.

Train services warned customers to be careful when using their services due to icy conditions but there were no reports of major disruptions to services.

An amber cold health alert for the North West of England, the Midlands, the South West of England and the South East of England is also in place until noon on Friday.

The amber alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.