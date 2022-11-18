Jump to content

Head takes charge of Harry Kane Junior School after changing name

Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, has a new name for the duration of the World Cup thanks to headteacher Gregory Hill.

Sam Russell
Friday 18 November 2022 17:17
England captain Harry Kane will be playing in the World Cup (PA)
England captain Harry Kane will be playing in the World Cup (PA)
(PA Wire)

A headteacher has vowed to permanently change his school’s name to Harry Kane Junior School if England win the World Cup, and said it will adopt the name during the tournament.

Gregory Hill, headteacher of Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, said that “from Monday onwards we’re going to be the Harry Kane Junior School”.

In a social media post, the school’s usual badge on children’s jumpers was covered by a new one featuring a photo of the England football captain.

If England win, we’re changing our name permanently to Harry Kane Junior School

Gregory Hill

“This is our official school badge on Monday,” said Mr Hill.

“Howard has gone, Harry Kane is in, we’re right behind England, we’re going to make sure that England wins the World Cup through all our cheer and good spirits as well.”

He continued: “If England win, we’re changing our name permanently to Harry Kane Junior School.”

Mr Hill described Kane as an “excellent role model for students” and said that football was about “learning about different cultures and respect”.

He said he had given permission for children to watch England’s opening game against Iran at 1pm on Monday.

