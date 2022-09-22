Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

One in six over-80s in England have had Covid autumn booster jab

Around one in 20 of all over-50s have now had the vaccine.

Ian Jones
Thursday 22 September 2022 17:40
Care home resident Sylvia Everritt receives her autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination at Gorsey Clough Nursing Home, Tottington, Bury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Care home resident Sylvia Everritt receives her autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination at Gorsey Clough Nursing Home, Tottington, Bury (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Around one in six over-80s in England have already received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

Some 16.2% of those aged 80 and over – nearly half a million people – are estimated to have had the jab by September 18, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A similar proportion (16.0%) of 75 to 79-year-olds have also received the booster, along with around one in 15 (6.6%) of people aged 70 to 74.

  • 16.2% of those aged 80 and over
  • 16.0% of 75 to 79-year-olds
  • 6.6% of 70 to 74-year-olds

The figures come as the number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for coronavirus is starting to show signs of an increase, after falling steadily for two months.

Recommended

The booster roll-out began in England on September 5 with doses being given to residents in care homes.

Since September 7, people aged 75 and over have been able to book an appointment for a jab, along with frontline health and care workers, and people with a weakened immune system.

This was widened on September 12 to include all those aged 65 and over, plus carers and pregnant women.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “The autumn booster campaign is off to a flying start, with thousands of care homes visited and nearly two million people already boosted against Covid-19 ahead of winter.

People should not delay maximising their protection – everyone aged 65 and over can book in online or by calling 119 to top-up their immunity.”

The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 stood at 5,142 on September 21, up 13% week-on-week, according to the latest NHS data.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

The figures then started to fall and remained on a downwards trend until the middle of this month, since when they shown a slight increase.

Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA chief medical adviser, said: “While Covid-19 rates are still low, the latest data for the last seven days indicate a rise in hospitalisations and a rise in positive tests reported from the community.

“For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter.

“As it gets colder and we head towards winter, we will start to see respiratory infections pick up – please try to stay at home if you are unwell and avoid contact with vulnerable people.”

Bookings for the booster dose can be done online or over the phone, as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.

An autumn booster will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

Recommended

The dose is intended to increase protection against coronavirus ahead of the winter, when infection levels are likely to rise.

Overall, around one in 20 people aged 50 and over in England (5.7%) are estimated to have already received their autumn booster, the UKHSA said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in