William thanks Southgate for being ‘all-round class act’ as England boss quits

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Prince of Wales has personally thanked Gareth Southgate as an “England fan” for being an “all-round class act” and showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership” after the Three Lions’ manager stepped down in the wake of the Euro 2024 defeat.

William, president of the Football Association (FA), praised Southgate for coping with the “most intense pressure and scrutiny”.

He had created, the prince said, a “team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute, saying Southgate had “shouldered the dreams of the country with dignity and honour”.

Sir Keir said Southgate “will be remembered for bringing back the hope and belief the country had been crying out for for so long” and praised the way the manager had spoken out on social issues.

He spoke of the “joyous” wins over Germany and Denmark at Wembley in 2021, just as crowds were allowed back in after “the dark days of Covid”.

Sir Keir Starmer was among those to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate’s achievements (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Gareth also brought a deeper understanding of what the job means and represents. During turbulent times, he has been a thoughtful spokesperson on events far beyond football,” Sir Keir added.

“He has been a mentor to our brilliant young talent. And at every step of the way, he has shouldered the dreams of the country with dignity and honour.”

Southgate announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the FA on Tuesday morning, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

William, in a warm, personally signed message posted on social media, said: “Gareth, I want to thank you – not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

William expressed his admiration for Gareth Southgate, who has stepped down as England manager (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

“And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”

Southgate’s announcement came two days after the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in the final on Sunday night.

The prince travelled to Berlin with his son Prince George to cheer on the squad.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Prince George and the Prince of Wales react during the later stages of the match (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Southgate said: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Southgate, who took on the role in 2016, backed his players to go on and “win the trophy we all dream of” in the future.

Gareth Southgate has been in charge of the England side since 2016 (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power football has to drive positive change,” he added.

Stars including One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and YouTuber Josh Zerker paid tribute.

Tomlinson wrote on X: “Thank you Gareth Southgate for the incredible memories you’ve given us all over the last 8 years!”

Southgate commiserates with Jude Bellingham following England’s defeat in the final (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Zerker, from YouTube group Sidemen, shared selfies from England matches and wrote: “Thank you for the memories Southgate!”

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also praised Southgate.

The Everton number one wrote on Instagram: “I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth.”