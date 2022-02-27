Sister of UDR man murdered 50 years ago says she never got over his death

The sister of a UDR man shot dead by the IRA has said she has never got over the murder of her brother 50 years ago.

Johnny Fletcher was the second member of the UDR killed during the Troubles.

He was abducted from his farm in Garrison, Co Fermanagh, and shot on March 1 1972.

His 92-year-old sister Katie Bleakley travelled from England to the village for a service to remember her brother on Sunday.

She said: “Johnny was a well-liked, hardy, local farming man.

“He had many friends in the community and worked for the Forestry Commission as well as serving part time in the UDR, having served many years with the B-specials prior to their disbandment.

“He loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing. He had many good friends of both denominations.

“As an older brother, he was very protective and great with my children when they were little.

“Fifty years on, I have never got over the loss of my brother, in particular the nature of his violent death.

“The local and wider community have been very supportive over the years which has been a great comfort, knowing that people still remember Johnny.

“I love to go back to visit Lough Melvin, where Johnny spent many happy times with his closest friends.”

Kenny Donaldson, Chairman of Services at South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) in Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at victims group SEFF said: “Johnny Fletcher was the second of 25 UDR linked members to be murdered across County Fermanagh by Provisional IRA terrorists.

“Johnny was abducted as he was driving away from his farmhouse to work. He was frog-marched into a field and executed.

“His brutal murder was witnessed by his wife Edith.

“Johnny was off duty at the time of his death.”

He added: “It is important on this 50th anniversary that the community were able to come together in solidarity with the Fletcher family and those others who were closest to him.

“We within SEFF have been honoured to be part of the organising effort to ensure his legacy is remembered and appropriately honoured.”