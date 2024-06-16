Keir Starmer urges England to make it a ‘summer to remember’ at Euro 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has urged England to “make it a summer to remember” ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, while Rishi Sunak told the squad “we’re all behind you”.

Thousands of Three Lions fans have descended on Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, as they hope to witness Gareth Southgate’s men make a winning start in Group C.

Sir Keir, who is leading Labour’s efforts to secure a General Election victory on July 4, said: “There is no feeling like the build up to the first England game of an international tournament: the pubs filling up, the flags waving, the nerves and excitement building.

“As fans up and down the country get ready for kick off, I want to wish Gareth and the team all the best on behalf of the Labour Party.

“We will be with you for every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. Make it a summer to remember.”

Sir Keir is expected to watch Sunday evening’s game in a pub with friends.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak tweeted: “Come on England!

“We’re all behind you. Make us proud.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage posted an image doctored to show him with his arm around Southgate on X with the caption: “Good luck tonight @England!”

England face Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25 in their remaining group games.