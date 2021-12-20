Bookings open for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get second jab

School pupils aged 12-15 can now book their second Covid vaccination if their first was more than than 12 weeks ago.

Gemma Bradley
Monday 20 December 2021 11:19
Bookings have opened for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get their second Covid-19 jab (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bookings have opened for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get their second Covid-19 jab (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bookings have opened for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

All those in that age group who are eligible will be able to book their second jab through the NHS’s online national booking service if their first dose was more than 12 weeks ago, in line with updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Second doses will also be offered through existing school immunisation services from January 10.

The push to get young people vaccinated comes as cases of the new Omicron variant are rising rapidly across London and the rest of the UK.

On Saturday and Sunday, nearly 1.7 million jabs were delivered in England in a renewed effort to increase vaccination rates.

Rollout of the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds in schools began in September, and more than 1.3 million young people have had a jab so far.

More than 75,000 are currently eligible for a second dose.

According to data from NHS England more than 30,000 children aged 12 to 15 in England have already had a second dose.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “NHS staff are pulling out all the stops to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated, with more pop-up clinics and extended hours, so it is vital people play their part by coming forward as soon as possible to get protected.”

In line with national guidance, consent letters are sent out to parents and guardians prior to the school clinics with information on the Covid-19 vaccination.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children if they are getting jabbed outside of school hours and consent will be sought on the day.

