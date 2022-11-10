Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Target time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways met 14 months late

Around 10% of the motorway network is made up of smart motorways.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 10 November 2022 11:27
A target response time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways has been met more than a year later than originally planned (Steve Parsons/PA)
A target response time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways has been met more than a year later than originally planned (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

A target response time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways has been met more than a year later than originally planned.

National Highways figures seen by the PA news agency show it took traffic officers an average of nine minutes and 49 seconds to attend to stopped vehicles on smart motorways without a hard shoulder in September.

The Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England initially committed to reducing its average response time from 17 minutes in 2020 to 10 minutes by July 2021.

After failing to accomplish the goal by that deadline, in May it pledged to hit the target by the end of September.

The response time relates to stretches of all lane running (ALR) smart motorways where emergency areas are more than a mile apart.

Recommended

National Highways said it is reaching stranded drivers more quickly after buying extra patrol vehicles and recruiting additional traffic officers.

It has also introduced satellite “outstations” and “park-up points” around the busiest smart motorway sections to make it easier for traffic officers to react to incidents.

National Highways executive director of operations Duncan Smith said: “We have made considerable progress cutting the average time it takes us to attend incidents on all lane running motorways, where emergency areas are more than a mile apart.

“In September, the national average attendance time was nine minutes and 49 seconds, greatly reduced from the original 17 minutes in 2020.

“We will continue to work hard to keep average attendance times to 10 minutes on these sections.”

Three other smart motorway safety improvements were also implemented by the end of September.

Stopped vehicle detection technology was retrofitted to all smart motorways without a hard shoulder.

Installation of additional signs showing the distance to the next emergency stopping area was completed, and all enforcement cameras were upgraded to enable detection of closed lane violations.

Around 10% of the motorway network is made up of smart motorways.

They involve various methods to manage the flow of traffic, such as converting the hard shoulder into a live running lane.

These ALR smart motorways boost capacity at a lower cost than widening roads.

But there have been long-standing fears about their safety following fatal incidents in which vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

For anyone stranded in a live lane even a few minutes with fast-moving traffic going past must seem like a very long time

Nicholas Lyes, RAC

National Highways has insisted they are safer than conventional motorways.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “Breaking down on a motorway can be a traumatic experience; however, if it happens in a live lane it can be truly terrifying.

Recommended

“While much progress has been made on hitting other targets originally outlined following the Government’s evidence stocktake and average wait times are now down, it’s vital drivers are protected as quickly as possible.

“For anyone stranded in a live lane even a few minutes with fast-moving traffic going past must seem like a very long time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in