Flu patient numbers in England fall for first time this winter

The number of flu patients in hospital in England has fallen for the first time this winter, suggesting the recent rise in infections may be levelling off.

Covid-19 patient numbers have also dipped, with data indicating the virus has become less prevalent among the wider population since Christmas.

Health chiefs warned the NHS is still facing a “challenging winter” thanks to the knock-on effects of strikes by junior doctors, while the current cold snap could see a jump in people needing care.

An average of 1,416 patients were in hospital each day last week with flu, including 81 in critical care beds, according to NHS England.

The total is down 9% from 1,548 in the previous week, which was the highest so far this season.

Levels are well below those seen last winter, when more than 5,000 people were in hospital with the virus and the UK was in the middle of its worst flu outbreak for a decade.

The number of hospital patients testing positive for Covid-19 has shown a similar drop, with an average of 3,949 each day in the week to January 14.

This is down 7% from the previous week’s total of 4,235, which again was the highest so far this winter.

Norovirus levels have risen slightly for the second week in a row but are still below the peak reached in the run-up to Christmas.

An average of 452 adult hospital beds were filled last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is up 7% week-on-week from 423 beds, though below the average of 566 beds in the week to December 17.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said staff are still facing a “challenging winter” due to a “combination of considerable pressures including winter viruses, high bed occupancy and the knock-on effects from strikes, while this week’s cold snap could see a jump in the number of people needing care”.

He added: “Staff must also contend with continued issues discharging patients who are medically fit due to a lack of social care capacity and a year-on-year increase in ambulances arriving at hospitals.

“But there are reasons for optimism, with the hard work of staff paying off to reduce ambulance handover delays, and almost three quarters of 111 calls being answered within a minute – which is all crucial in ensuring people get the help they need as quickly as possible.”

A total of 26% of hospital patients in England arriving by ambulance in the week to January 14 had to wait more than half an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is down from 31% the previous week but is higher than the equivalent figure for this point last year (23%).

Some 9% of patients had to wait more than an hour to be handed over, down from 13% the previous week and the same figure at this stage in 2023.

The latest NHS performance figures also show that an average of 13,637 hospital beds per day last week were occupied by people ready to be discharged, up from 12,459 in the previous week and the highest average so far this winter.

Some 42% of patients ready to leave hospital last week were actually discharged each day, down slightly from 43% the previous week.

Rory Deighton, acute network director at the NHS Confederation, the membership organisation for the healthcare system, welcomed the drop in flu numbers and improvement in ambulance delays, but cautioned it is “too early to say the NHS is over the hill”, pointing to high levels of bed occupancy and the delays in discharging fit patients.

“It is testament to the incredible planning and concerted focus on emergency services that the health service did not buckle in the face of some of the toughest weeks it has ever faced due to the combination of winter pressures and industrial action,” he added.

“Our members are under no illusions that there is a long way to go to drive performance up to where we all want it to be.

“As well as the continued pressure of winter and the risk that the current cold snap could see a spike in demand, trusts also need to rebook the thousands of patients whose operations were cancelled due to industrial action.

“Any further spike in demand or wave of industrial action could further throw this recovery further off course.”

Separate data published on Thursday shows that 2.3% of people in private households in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 on January 10, the equivalent of around 1.4 million people or one in 43.

This is down from 4.1%, or around one in 24 people, a fortnight earlier on December 27.

The figures have been published as part of the winter Covid-19 infection study, which is monitoring prevalence of the virus over the next few months.

The project is being run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and is based on data collected from around 150,000 individuals, who use lateral flow devices to test for the virus.

Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA director general for data and surveillance, said that while the fall in infections was welcome, the risk of becoming ill with Covid-19 has not gone away.

“In previous years, we have sometimes seen a decline in early January followed by an increase over the next few weeks, so it remains important that we continue to do what we can to reduce transmission,” he added.

“Those people who are most at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 can still receive a seasonal vaccination until the end of this month, and we urge anyone eligible who has not already done so to come forward.

“You can get a vaccine through your GP, by booking with a local NHS vaccination service, or you can find a Covid-19 vaccination walk-in site.”