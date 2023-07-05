What is the process for closing a ticket office?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train operators have started the process for a mass closure of railway station ticket offices.

Posters will be displayed at nearly all stations in England and on operators’ websites from Wednesday, inviting passengers to respond to consultations on the changes.

Consultations will last for three weeks and are being run by watchdogs Transport Focus for stations outside London and London TravelWatch for those within the capital.

Your voice as a passenger is fundamental to this whole process Michael Roberts, London TravelWatch

Once they end, there will be a two-week period when those organisations will assess the feedback and discuss their findings with operators.

After operators have selected which offices they want to close, the watchdogs will have the opportunity to oppose the plans.

In these instances, the final decision will rest with the Transport Secretary.

The watchdogs will consider the impact on passengers’ ability to buy tickets, staffing levels at stations and services for disabled people.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “It’s important for people to have their say.

“We urge passengers to look at the proposals and tell us what the ticket office changes might mean for them.

“Transport Focus will make sure passengers’ views are heard.”

London TravelWatch chief executive Michael Roberts told passengers: “Your voice as a passenger is fundamental to this whole process.

“We’re urging you to check your local station for details on how to feed back your views, either by email or in writing.”

No closures are expected to take place before the autumn.

The programme is due to last for three years.