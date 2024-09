50 pubs a month either closed or repurposed in first half of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



More than 50 pubs a month on average were lost in England and Wales during the first half of 2024, according to new analysis of Government data.

Real estate intelligence firm Altus Group said the overall number of pubs, including those which were vacant or being offered to let, fell to 39,096 at the end of June.

The figure is down 305 versus the end of 2023, with the pubs either having closed down, been demolished or turned into something else.

Some pubs have been converted into other types of use such as homes, offices or even day nurseries.

The north west of England lost 46 pubs, the most of any region, during the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, a total of 472 pubs called last orders for the final time during the whole of the financial year from April 1 2023 to March 31 2024.

Pubs and restaurants took a hit during 2020 and 2021, closing for months at a time during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Then, through 2022 and 2023, skyrocketing inflation caused their operating costs to rise, while the cost-of-living crisis depressed sales.

The industry has long called for reforms to business rates as a means of tackling the issue. Pubs currently have a 75% discount on the tax, but this is set to end in March 2025.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, warned of a “double whammy” of property tax rises for pubs next April, calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to use her autumn Budget on October 30 to extend the business rates relief.

He added that “the last thing pubs need is an average business rates hike of £12,160 next year through inflationary rises and the loss of the discount”.

A spokesperson for the British Beer and Pub Association said: “While we know that brewers and pubs pour billions into the economy, their massive contribution to society is priceless which is why any closure is devastating.

“Government must use this Budget to cut beer duty, reform business rates, and maintain 75% business rates relief so that pubs can remain a home from home.”

Pubs currently make an average of 12p profit on every pint of beer once taxes and costs have been deducted.

Some in the industry have also voiced concerns over potential plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums.

In August, Sir Keir Starmer said the Government would “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.