Investigation launched into policing of stalking following super-complaint

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Inspectors will investigate how stalking crimes are policed in England and Wales after campaigners made a super-complaint alleging systemic failures.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has said claims that officers are failing to identify offenders or protect victims are “eligible to be investigated”.

Anti-stalking campaigners supported by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust submitted a super-complaint last month, arguing that police are failing to launch effective probes into stalking crimes.

The HMICFRS, which inspects police forces in England and Wales, will be investigating the claim alongside officials from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the College of Policing.

We have assessed the police super-complaint from the Suzy Lamplugh Trust as eligible for investigation. HMICFRS

A spokesperson for the HMICFRS said: “The police super-complaints system is designed to consider complaints about systemic issues in policing.

“Only bodies designated by the Home Secretary can make a super-complaint.

“We have assessed the police super-complaint from the Suzy Lamplugh Trust as eligible for investigation.

“It will now be jointly investigated by HMICFRS, the College of Policing and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

A group of 21 expert individuals and organisations called the National Stalking Consortium said that only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge.

This comes 10 years on from a law change which made stalking a specific offence.