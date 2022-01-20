Covid-19: Which coronavirus rules are changing across the UK?

Wales and Northern Ireland have changed their coronavirus restrictions after England confirmed it would be dropping its Plan B measures from next week.

It comes after all four nations have seen a drop in case numbers.

But what are the new rules in each of the four nations?

– What is changing in Wales?

From Friday, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, meaning crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and limits on the number of people taking part in outdoor activities will be removed.

Nightclubs will reopen and social distancing and rule of six requirements will finish at the end of the month on January 28 in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The rule of six and social distancing will be removed from outdoor hospitality.

The Covid pass will continue to be required for entry to larger outdoor events attended by more than 4,000 people, if unseated, or 10,000 people when seated.

They will still be required in all cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

Nightclubs will reopen and social distancing and rule-of-six requirements will finish at the end of the month on January 28.

Working from home will remain part of the advice from the Welsh Government but it will no longer be a legal requirement.

Self-isolation rules for everyone who tests positive for Covid, and face-covering rules, which apply in most public indoor places, will remain in force after January 28.

– What has changed in Northern Ireland?

From Friday, the requirement to show proof of exemption from wearing face coverings is being removed, as is the cap on the number of households meeting inside domestic settings.

The requirement to remain seated and the limit of six per table at hospitality venues is also being removed on the same day.

The required self-isolation period following a positive Covid test is also being reduced on Friday.

Positive cases will be able to leave isolation on day six providing they have had two negative lateral flow tests, at least 24 hours apart, no earlier than day five and day six.

Nightclubs will be permitted to reopen from noon on Wednesday January 26.

The requirement for offices to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing is due to be removed in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

From the same date, dancing and indoor standing events can resume, and in workplaces the requirement for offices to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing will also be removed.

The legal requirement for Covid certification will continue in nightclubs, and indoor unseated or partially-seated events with 500 people or more.

For other settings the certification will no longer be required but it is being encouraged.

Other restrictions which remain in place for the foreseeable future include the wearing of face coverings.

– What has changed in England?

Plan B measures are being dropped across England from next week.

Guidance asking people to work from home has been lifted, and from Thursday next week mandatory Covid passes will end.

Also from next Thursday, people will no longer need to wear face masks.

Face coverings have been scrapped in classrooms, with school communal areas to follow.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to end when the regulations expire on March 24.

– What’s happening in Scotland?

Nightclub closures, the requirement for table service in hospitality and one-metre physical distancing in hospitality and leisure settings are due to come to an end from 5am on Monday, January 24.

Attendance limits on indoor events and the guidance asking people to stick to a three-household limit on indoor gatherings will also be lifted.

The wearing of face coverings in public indoor settings and on public transport, as well as working from home whenever possible, will remain.