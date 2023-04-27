Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Young children among latest to make English Channel crossing in small boats

Couples were seen carrying crying young children and a baby as they climbed off the lifeboat.

Ben Mitchell
Thursday 27 April 2023 17:20
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 10 children and a man using crutches were among the latest migrants to arrive on small boats across the English Channel.

At least 60 people are understood to have made the crossing on Thursday, with some being brought ashore at Dungeness, Kent, on an RNLI lifeboat.

Couples were seen carrying crying young children and a baby as they climbed off the lifeboat and had to walk through ankle-high water along the foreshore to reach the beach.

About 30 men were the first to be taken ashore, followed by the lifeboat containing the families.

They were met by Border Force officials to be taken away to be processed.

Recommended

The arrivals on Thursday come after 106 on Wednesday and 497 on Saturday – the highest number in one day so far this year – bringing the total, not including Thursday’s crossings, to 5,652.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in