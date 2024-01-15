What the papers say – January 15

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wide range of political, royal and celebrity stories occupy the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph gives over most of its front page to splashes with a gloomy outlook for the Government with a major poll indicating the Conservatives will suffer the most significant culling of MPs since 1906.

The Post Office scandal continues to occupy a lot of front-page attention with the Daily Mirror saying campaigners want those responsible to face legal action.

The Financial Times also covers the Horizon scandal, saying attempts were made to block the Japanese IT company behind the machines from obtaining government contracts.

The Metro looked to the English Channel where it says the first deaths of 2024 have happened amid crossings.

The Times says leading Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to tighten up the draft bill on Rwanda.

The i says Rwandan refugees were granted asylum in the UK, despite the Government insisting the African nation is a safe place.

The Guardian, reports on new figures showing drug shortages have made some medications rare despite critical need.

The Independent focuses on data which says more women are dying from drink-related issues in Britain.

The Daily Mail concentrates on the late Queen, saying she was furious over the use of her childhood nickname Lilibet by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their second child.

The Metropolitan Police averted near chaos at the stock exchange according to the Daily Express, which says the force thwarted plans by activists to stage a lock-in.

The Sun leads with Holly Willoughby’s return to TV with the former This Morning star hosting Dancing on Ice.

And the Daily Star tells of an upcoming boon for travel providers as Britons rush abroad to escape on the most depressing day of the year.