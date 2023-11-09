Inquiry launched into 2021 ‘Channel crossing tragedy’ which left 27 dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An independent inquiry into a “Channel crossing tragedy” in which at least 27 people died after an inflatable migrant boat capsized has been launched, the Transport Secretary announced.

An investigation into the circumstances of the deaths, which included a pregnant woman and three children, on November 24 2021 will take place.

It follows the publication of a report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) which found the boat was “wholly unsuitable and ill-equipped”.

The report also stated that the UK’s search and rescue response into the incident was hampered by the lack of a dedicated aircraft carrying out aerial surveillance.

The inquiry I have announced today will allow a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of the deaths to take place, further to the MAIB’s report, to give the families of the victims the clarity they deserve Mark Harper, Transport Secretary

The inquiry will consider what lessons can be learned from the events and, if appropriate, make recommendations to reduce the risk of a similar event occurring, according to the Department for Transport.

The department’s secretary of state, Mark Harper, said: “Today our thoughts are with the families of all those involved in the tragic events of 24 November 2021.

“I am grateful to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch for their report examining this tragic incident, and the Government will carefully consider its findings and recommendations.

“As the report recognises, the operational picture in the Channel has changed significantly since 24 November 2021, and I know that HM Coastguard continuously seeks to learn lessons and improve.”

He added: “The inquiry I have announced today will allow a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of the deaths to take place, further to the MAIB’s report, to give the families of the victims the clarity they deserve. I know that the Coastguard will engage fully and openly with it.”

The exact time and location of the partial sinking is unknown.

Our investigation has closely examined the events on the night to understand, as best we can, what went wrong so lessons can be learned to ensure a dreadful night like this is not repeated Andrew Moll, Marine Accident Investigation Branch

It is the deadliest incident involving migrant crossings in the Channel on record.

The MAIB said the occupants of the dinghy were attempting to cross from France to England when the vessel became flooded and partially sank, causing them to enter the water.

At least 27 people lost their lives, two survived and four remain missing.

The victims’ bodies were recovered later that day in French waters.

The MAIB stated that the only way those onboard could raise the alarm was via mobile phone.

There were “multiple boats” attempting to cross the Dover Strait and each made several distress calls.

This made it “extremely challenging for HM Coastguard to locate and identify discrete boats”, the investigation found.

At the time of the accident, a number of HM Coastguard “capacity enhancements” had been identified but were not in place, the MAIB said.

The events of November 24 2021 were complex with multiple inflatable boats that were unsuitable and ill-equipped for the journey attempting to cross the Dover Strait to England Andrew Moll, Marine Accident Investigation Branch

The report recommended that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Border Force develop procedures to ensure “effective surveillance” of the Dover Strait is possible when aircraft are unavailable.

It also recommended that the MCA works with the French authorities to agree ways of improving “the transfer of information” between the UK and French coastguard agencies during migrant crossings.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said: “This was a tragic accident in which many lives were lost.

“Our investigation has closely examined the events on the night to understand, as best we can, what went wrong so lessons can be learned to ensure a dreadful night like this is not repeated.

“The events of November 24 2021 were complex with multiple inflatable boats that were unsuitable and ill-equipped for the journey attempting to cross the Dover Strait to England.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set stopping small boats of asylum seekers from arriving in Britain as one of his five pledges to the electorate.

But since the year started, 26,699 migrants have arrived via the English Channel, according to the latest UK Government figures.

This is a third down on the equivalent figure at this point last year, which was 39,948.

The Illegal Migration Act brought into law the Government’s Rwanda policy of sending those arriving by small boats to the east African country.

Ministers are currently awaiting a Supreme Court judgment on whether the policy is lawful.