Channel crossings by migrants in 2024: Key numbers

Here are some of the key statistics and trends for migrants who arrived in the UK in 2024 after crossing the English Channel in small boats.

– How many migrants arrived in 2024?

A total of 36,816 people were detected crossing the Channel in small boats during 2024, according to provisional figures from the Home Office.

This is 25% higher than the 29,437 people who arrived in 2023, but 20% lower than the 45,774 arrivals in 2022, which was the highest for a calendar year since data on Channel crossings began in 2018.

– How has the number of arrivals changed over time?

The total was lower in 2018 (299) and 2019 (1,843), before climbing to 8,466 in 2020, 28,526 in 2021 and a record 45,774 in 2022.

It then fell in 2023 to 29,437, before rising in 2024 to 36,816.

– Is there any clear trend in the number of arrivals before and after the 2024 general election?

Some 13,574 migrants arrived in the UK between the start of 2024 and the general election on July 5, according to analysis of Home Office data by the PA news agency.

It was a record number for this period of the year and was 19% higher than the 11,433 who arrived between January 1 and July 5 in 2023, as well as being 5% higher than the 12.900 who arrived in the equivalent period in 2022.

The number of arrivals between the general election and the end of 2024 was also higher than the equivalent period in 2023, but lower than the figure for 2022.

Some 23,242 migrants arrived between July 5 and December 31 2024, up 29% on the 18,004 arrivals in this period in 2023 and down 29% on the 32,855 in 2022.

– How many people made the crossing per boat?

An average of 53 migrants arrived per boat in 2024, up from 49 in 2023.

The figure has been on a steady upwards trend since data was first recorded in 2018, when the average for the year was seven.

It rose to 11 per boat in 2019, 13 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 41 in 2022.

– Where have the people come from?

Afghan migrants accounted for the single largest group of arrivals in the first nine months of 2024, making up 17% of the total.

This was followed by people from Vietnam (13%), Iran (12%) and Syria (12%).

These are the latest figures available for the nationality of arrivals.

The breakdown of nationalities for 2024 is different to that for 2023.

Vietnamese migrants accounted for only 5% of arrivals across the whole of 2023, well below the January-September 2024 figure of 13%.

Afghan was the leading nationality in 2023, responsible for 19% of all arrivals, slightly higher than the 2024 figure of 17%.

In 2022, Vietnam accounted for just 1% of arrivals and Afghanistan was responsible for 20%, while the main nationality was Albanian, which accounted for 28% of the total.

By contrast, only 2% of arrivals in January to September 2024 were Albanian.

– Why has the mix of nationalities changed?

Following the spike in summer 2022 in the number of Albanians arriving in the UK on small boats, the governments of both countries struck an agreement to work together to prevent people from making the journey.

This included placing UK Border Force staff in Tirana airport in the capital of Albania, an exchange of senior police officers and the creation of a joint migration task force.

It is likely this contributed to the large drop in Albanians arriving by small boats, down from 12,658 in 2022 to 927 in 2023: a fall of 93%.

In response to the jump in 2024 in arrivals of Vietnamese nationals, in April the then Conservative government signed an agreement with Vietnam to step up efforts to discourage illegal travel to the UK.

The two countries committed to develop a joint action plan to tackle human trafficking, as well as increase intelligence-sharing and raise awareness of legal routes for migration.

The mix of nationalities of people arriving on small boats has varied from year to year.

For example, Iranians and Iraqis together accounted for more than half of arrivals in 2021 (30% and 22% respectively).

But since then the proportion of arrivals who are from Iran has dropped sharply, to 13% in 2022 and 2023 and 12% in January to September 2024.

The proportion of arrivals from Iraq has fallen even lower, dropping to 10% in 2022, 9% in 2023 and 7% in the first nine months of 2024.

All figures are based on the total number of arrivals where nationality has been recorded by the Home Office.

– How many have applied for asylum?

The latest available Home Office data for asylum claims by small boat arrivals runs to September 2024.

It shows that in the year to September 30 2024, almost all arrivals (99%) made an asylum claim, either as a main applicant or dependant.

Small boat arrivals accounted for nearly three in 10 (28%) of the total number of people claiming asylum in the UK in this period.

There were 128,503 asylum applications from small boat arrivals between January 2018 and June 2024, of which 48% (62,313) had received an initial decision as of October 11 2024.

Of these, 43,464 had been granted asylum or some other protection status, while 18,849 were refused.

The asylum grant rate for the year to September 2024 varied considerably for different nationalities.

Among the top 10 most common nationalities, the grant rate was highest for applications from Syrians and Sudanese (both 99%) and Eritreans (93%), and lowest for Albanians (2%) and Turks (23%).

– How many have been returned to their country of origin?

Some 4,420 migrants who arrived by small boat were returned between January 2018 and September 2024, 3% of the total number of arrivals.

In the year to September 2024, 2,376 arrivals were returned, up from 1,551 in the previous 12 months.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) of small boat returns in the year to September were Albanian nationals.

– How many migrants died while trying to cross the Channel?

Some 53 deaths were recorded in 2024 by French coastguard authorities.

These are people who are believed to have died while attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat.