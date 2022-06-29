Small boat with 25 people makes Channel crossing despite choppy seas

The total who have made the dangerous crossing so far this year is 12,337.

Ben Mitchell
Wednesday 29 June 2022 10:49
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

A small boat containing 25 people crossed the English Channel on the day new laws came into force which mean migrant traffickers could face life sentences.

The crossing by the group, which included women and children, took place on Tuesday despite choppy waters and strong winds off the south-east coast of England.

This brings the total number of people to have made the dangerous crossing to 12,337 so far this year, compared with 5,761 in 2021 and 2,449 in 2020.

A man carries a young child amongst a group of people thought to be migrants as they are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Under the Nationality and Borders Act (NABA) which came into force on Tuesday, anyone caught piloting a boat carrying migrants in the Channel could face life behind bars.

Recommended

The measures, which received Royal Assent in April, include tougher penalties for those who pilot a small boat or smuggle migrants into the UK by other dangerous or illegal means, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Also the maximum penalty for illegally entering the UK or overstaying a visa increased from six months to four years’ imprisonment with other measures in place over asylum applications and new powers for the authorities to search vessels for migrants.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in