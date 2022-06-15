444 people brought ashore after attempting to cross English Channel

This total in Kent marks the highest number of people since 562 were recorded on April 14 earlier this year.

Katie Boyden
Wednesday 15 June 2022 10:21
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than 400 people have been rescued and brought ashore after attempting to cross the English Channel to the UK, latest figures show.

The Ministry of Defence said that 11 small boats had been intercepted on Tuesday off Dover, Ramsgate and Dungeness in Kent, carrying a total of 444 people.

At least four ships brought migrants into Dover – one RNLI lifeboat and three Border Force vessels.

A partially submerged inflatable boat is brought into the marina after a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Among those rescued were a heavily pregnant woman, a number of babies carried by their parents or Border Force staff, and one father carrying his toddler son on his shoulders as they were brought ashore.

When asked where they came from, the refugees said Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Upon being asked if they knew they could be sent to Rwanda, one migrant replied: “What? No,” while others looked on in apparent confusion.

With warm weather and low winds predicted for Wednesday, it is anticipated more crossings will be attempted.

