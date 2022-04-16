About 6,000 migrants have crossed Channel to UK in small boats so far this year

About 6,000 people have been brought ashore after crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed 181 migrants crossed to the UK on six boats on Good Friday, with more expected during the good weather over the Easter weekend.

The Royal Navy took over “operational command” of handling migrants crossing the Channel on Thursday as part of a shake-up which will see the planned transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Political commentator Nigel Farage criticised the Navy’s involvement on Friday as a “waste of time and resources”, claiming the vessels used are “too high” to take people on board so their role is limited to towing back empty dinghies.

A MoD spokeswoman said the patrol vessels are being used to bolster the capability in the Channel until “more appropriate” boats are sourced.

People landing on British shores after crossing the Channel in small boats could in future be sent to Rwanda (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that about 600 people had arrived in the UK on Wednesday, which would make it the highest number so far this year, although this figure has not yet been confirmed by either the Home Office or the MoD.

A further 562 arrived on Thursday on 14 boats, which brings the total for the year to approximately 6,000 according to figures collected by the PA news agency.

A record 1,185 people made the crossing to the UK on November 11, 2021 – the highest recorded so far since the start of 2020.

In March this year, 3,066 people made the crossing.

This is nearly four times the amount recorded for the same month in 2021 (831) and more than 16 times the number in March 2020 (187).

It is also the fourth highest monthly total recorded since the start of 2020, behind July (3,510), September (4,652) and November (6,869) last year.

A total of 28,395 people made the crossing in 2021, compared with 8,417 in 2020.